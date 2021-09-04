Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,747 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $21,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.87. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

