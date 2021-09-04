Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $18,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

