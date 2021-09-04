Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,915 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $19,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $155.84 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $106.54 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.