Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.56 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Iron Mountain worth $21,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,390,000 after acquiring an additional 94,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,754,000 after acquiring an additional 109,076 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,801 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,781,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,947,000 after acquiring an additional 32,576 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $32,976.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,690.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $334,779. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

