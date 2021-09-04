Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $19,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLI has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $90.32 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $91.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.53. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

