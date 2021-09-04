Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 53,043 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,043 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Cincinnati Financial worth $19,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF opened at $121.08 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.20 and a 200-day moving average of $113.82.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

