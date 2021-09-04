Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $19,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Equinix by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,182 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX opened at $882.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 231.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $824.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $750.12.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,757 shares of company stock worth $27,768,337. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

