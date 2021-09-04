Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to announce $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Essent Group reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $46.86. 388,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,514. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. Essent Group has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.56%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in Essent Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Essent Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after acquiring an additional 160,098 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,355,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

