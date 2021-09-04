Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 662.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,048,000 after acquiring an additional 658,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,075,000 after purchasing an additional 264,561 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 41.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 854,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after purchasing an additional 248,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 346.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,023,000 after acquiring an additional 225,575 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.71.

NYSE ESS opened at $335.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $337.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.84.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,058. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

