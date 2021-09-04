Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $335.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ESS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $312.71.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $335.58 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $337.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.84. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,058 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,829,000 after buying an additional 89,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,075,000 after buying an additional 264,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,927,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

