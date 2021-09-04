Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 29th total of 3,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EURN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Euronav by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Euronav by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 320,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Euronav by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $8.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

