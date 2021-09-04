Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 million-$12.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.05 million.

Shares of MRAM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 94,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,083. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $140.69 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Everspin Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Everspin Technologies worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

