Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Critical Survey

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) and Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Juniper Networks and Ezenia!’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Networks $4.45 billion 2.12 $257.80 million $1.06 27.34 Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Juniper Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Ezenia!.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Juniper Networks and Ezenia!, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Networks 1 3 5 0 2.44 Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A

Juniper Networks currently has a consensus price target of $28.89, suggesting a potential downside of 0.31%. Given Juniper Networks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Juniper Networks is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Profitability

This table compares Juniper Networks and Ezenia!’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Networks 4.49% 8.78% 4.42% Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Juniper Networks has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ezenia! has a beta of 3.65, meaning that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Juniper Networks beats Ezenia! on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S. Sindhu on February 6, 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Ezenia!

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

