FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will report $137.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.20 million and the lowest is $132.10 million. FB Financial reported sales of $165.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $554.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $546.07 million to $561.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $542.46 million, with estimates ranging from $507.67 million to $564.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $42.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

