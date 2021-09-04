FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 7.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 35.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 282.0% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 8.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,304.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,193.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,285.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 229.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.