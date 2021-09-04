FDx Advisors Inc. Has $565,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,218 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCX opened at $36.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

