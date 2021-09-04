FDx Advisors Inc. Has $655,000 Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXI. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,937,000 after purchasing an additional 95,528 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 407.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 67,943 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000.

Shares of MXI opened at $92.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.06. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.77 and a 52-week high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

