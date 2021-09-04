FDx Advisors Inc. Has $690,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,035 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

CFG opened at $43.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.