Fiduciary Planning LLC Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fiduciary Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,736 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.0% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,532,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 35,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,971 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $956,254 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

