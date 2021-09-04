Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after acquiring an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,562,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,694,000 after acquiring an additional 248,484 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI opened at $90.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $75.53. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.