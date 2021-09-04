Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in CMC Materials by 5.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in CMC Materials by 9.9% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

CMC Materials stock opened at $131.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.84. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

