Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 100 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $241.86 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $248.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.15.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,698 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

