Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $199.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.58 and a 200 day moving average of $179.72. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $115.28 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

