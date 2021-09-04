Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,624 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,450,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,701,000 after buying an additional 1,478,010 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,013 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $98,726,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,273,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.