Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 31.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 396,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 179,151 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

BBVA opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

