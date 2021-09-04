Financial Comparison: Ford Motor (NYSE:F) versus Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ford Motor and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 1 4 10 0 2.60 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ford Motor presently has a consensus target price of $14.69, indicating a potential upside of 13.94%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.83%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Ford Motor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ford Motor and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $127.14 billion 0.40 -$1.28 billion $0.41 31.44 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ford Motor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.9% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ford Motor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ford Motor and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 2.50% 24.26% 3.11% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ford Motor beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business. The Ford Credit segment comprises Ford Credit business on a consolidated basis, which is primarily vehicle-related financing and leasing activities. The company was founded by Henry Ford on June 16, 1903 and is headquartered in Dearborn, MI.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

