Financial Comparison: Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) vs. Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Edap Tms and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms 0.30% 0.45% 0.24% Nuwellis -206.57% -74.40% -64.71%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Edap Tms and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edap Tms presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 99.79%. Given Edap Tms’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Nuwellis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of Edap Tms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Edap Tms has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edap Tms and Nuwellis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $47.81 million 4.42 -$1.95 million ($0.07) -90.57 Nuwellis $7.44 million 3.62 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.39

Edap Tms has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis. Edap Tms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuwellis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Edap Tms beats Nuwellis on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. The UDS segment focuses in the development, marketing, manufacturing, and servicing of medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, mainly urinary stones, and other clinical indications. The company was founded on December 3, 1979 and is headquartered in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

