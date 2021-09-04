Financial Life Advisors Acquires 20,350 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 346,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 8.0% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.47. 673,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,826. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

