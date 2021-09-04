Financial Life Advisors Sells 546 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Life Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $174.92. The company had a trading volume of 252,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,878. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

