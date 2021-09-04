Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Has $210,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.2% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,630,000 after buying an additional 528,154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after buying an additional 448,001 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 201,032 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $109.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average is $101.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $75.89 and a 1-year high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.