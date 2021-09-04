Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Sells 311 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.8% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.7% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $381.57 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $382.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $365.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

