Financial Survey: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) versus ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of ImmunityBio shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 82.8% of ImmunityBio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and ImmunityBio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 1 4 12 0 2.65 ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $160.69, suggesting a potential upside of 31.75%. ImmunityBio has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.31%. Given ImmunityBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and ImmunityBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics 49.52% 24.08% 21.86% ImmunityBio N/A -165.40% -87.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and ImmunityBio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $720,000.00 12,907.60 -$348.86 million ($5.29) -23.05 ImmunityBio $110,000.00 10,884.80 -$92.38 million N/A N/A

ImmunityBio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats ImmunityBio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory. ImmunityBio was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2014 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

