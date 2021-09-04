Financial Survey: WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) and Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) and WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owl Rock Capital $803.29 million 7.21 $517.46 million $1.33 11.11 WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Owl Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.9% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Owl Rock Capital and WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owl Rock Capital 0 0 7 0 3.00 WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.83%. Given Owl Rock Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Owl Rock Capital is more favorable than WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owl Rock Capital 80.18% 8.04% 4.05% WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Owl Rock Capital beats WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials. it provides financing in the form of senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and a lesser extent, equity-related securities and warrants for growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, re-financings and recapitalizations. Its investment size ranging from $20 to $250 million and it also acts as a lead investor.

