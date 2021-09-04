FIO Protocol Hits Market Cap of $83.67 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $83.67 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000185 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001512 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001224 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 778,811,173 coins and its circulating supply is 351,849,945 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

