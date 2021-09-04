FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) rose 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.70 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.25). Approximately 1,031,760 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get FireAngel Safety Technology Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £35.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53.

In other news, insider John Conoley acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £2,850 ($3,723.54). Also, insider Zoe Fox acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £3,990 ($5,212.96).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group Company Profile (LON:FA)

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for FireAngel Safety Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireAngel Safety Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.