FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target Cut to $20.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the information security company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut FireEye from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut FireEye from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FireEye presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.10. FireEye has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,991.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 108,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,090 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the first quarter valued at $34,095,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FireEye by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,925 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FireEye by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FireEye by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,986,222 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $444,561,000 after acquiring an additional 964,388 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FireEye by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,243,310 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after acquiring an additional 878,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

