First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Insider John Hakopian Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $48,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Hakopian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Foundation alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40.

FFWM opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.53. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Foundation by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Foundation by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.