First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $741.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will announce $741.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $745.70 million and the lowest is $736.60 million. First Horizon reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Horizon.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,935,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 87.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $42,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 51.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 1,517.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.