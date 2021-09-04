First National Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,174,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,414,000 after acquiring an additional 89,912 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 276,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 39,496 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.