First National Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,768 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,650,000 after purchasing an additional 966,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,630,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,959,000 after purchasing an additional 751,367 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEAK. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.35.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

