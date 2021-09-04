First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 67.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 61,092 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $79.84. 856,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.26. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $60.29 and a 1 year high of $80.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.