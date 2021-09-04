First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.65

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.63, with a volume of 5962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

