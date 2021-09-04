First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FUNC. TheStreet raised shares of First United from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First United in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FUNC opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. First United has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). First United had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First United will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

In other news, Director Christy Dipietro acquired 3,000 shares of First United stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $53,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 7,277 shares of company stock worth $131,377 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUNC. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First United during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First United in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First United in the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First United by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First United by 28.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 30,784 shares during the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

