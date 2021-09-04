FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Decreased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FE. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.