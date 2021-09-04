Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.70

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 3531033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$504.14 million and a PE ratio of -41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 20.38.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

