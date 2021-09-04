Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $254.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.19.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $193.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.20 and a 200 day moving average of $195.25. Five Below has a twelve month low of $121.79 and a twelve month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,464,000 after acquiring an additional 63,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,020,000 after acquiring an additional 44,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.