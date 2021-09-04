Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.230-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.25 million.Five Below also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.23-0.30 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.19.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $5.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.56. 1,734,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,984. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.25. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 12-month low of $121.79 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.