FLO Hits Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.