Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLUIF. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fluidra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLUIF opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32. Fluidra has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

