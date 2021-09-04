Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Down 13.6% in August

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 4,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
NYSE FL opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.25. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $66.71.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Argus upped their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.59.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
