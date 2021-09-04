Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Down 13.6% in August

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 4,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NYSE FL opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.25. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Argus upped their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.59.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

